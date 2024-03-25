Kasoa: Another guy’s manhood vanishes raising suspicions for sika duro as sakawa boy gets arrested

- Advertisement -

Recall that just last week, GhPage reported how a man’s manhood mysteriously disappeared in Kasoa.

As reported, Yusif Bukari, a 21-year-old Pragya rider, is said to have lost his manhood shortly after exchanging pleasantries with a shoemaker at Kasoa overhead.

READ ALSO: Kasoa: 26-year-old pragya rider’s manhood vanishes after greeting a shoemaker

Well, another man has also lost his manhood after greeting a suspected sakawa guy.

According to reports, the victim’s manhood strangely left his body after the exchange of pleasantries with the suspected sakawa guy.

The suspect has since been arrested by the Kasoa Police Division command pending investigations.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Funny Face: Ghanaians blame actor’s baby mama for accident killling one child despite drunk driving

READ ALSO: Funny Face arrested for drunk driving and killling a child while moving at a top speed