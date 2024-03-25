type here...
Kasoa: Another guy’s manhood vanishes raising suspicions for sika duro as sakawa boy gets arrested

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Recall that just last week, GhPage reported how a man’s manhood mysteriously disappeared in Kasoa.

As reported, Yusif Bukari, a 21-year-old Pragya rider, is said to have lost his manhood shortly after exchanging pleasantries with a shoemaker at Kasoa overhead.

Well, another man has also lost his manhood after greeting a suspected sakawa guy.

According to reports, the victim’s manhood strangely left his body after the exchange of pleasantries with the suspected sakawa guy.

The suspect has since been arrested by the Kasoa Police Division command pending investigations.

Watch the video below to know more…

