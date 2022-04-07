- Advertisement -

The baby mama of Afrobeats singer Kelvyn Boy has for the first time reacted to the news about being assaulted by the musician.

In a video chanced upon by GhPage TV, Kelvyn’s baby mama identified as Deborah Kponyi revealed how she has been constantly abused by the musician.

Amid tears, Deborah revealed how Kelvyn Boy attacked her after she complained when he brought his lesbian girlfriend to their apartment.

She indicated that the ‘Down Flat’ hitmaker abuses her at the least provocation and also showed the bruises on her body due to the attack.

Deborah further rained curses on the musician for being an ungrateful person and also treating her badly after all her sacrifices.

ALSO READ: Just In: Kelvyn Boy remanded into police custody for allegedly beating his baby mama with iron rods (Details)

Watch the video below;

Kelvyn Boy was arrested and remanded by the Adentan Circuit Court on 22nd February for assaulting his baby mama with an iron rod.

According to reports, the musician hit his baby mama with a rod at her back and hands several times.

He was later granted 200,000 cedis bail when he pleaded not guilty to the charges of assault against him.

On 18th March, new charges were filed against Kelvyn Boy after his baby mama accused him of assaulting her for the second time.

Deborah had a medical report to that effect but the musician pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Kelvyn Boy will reappear before the court on 13th April 2022.