Kelvynboy accused of bribing baby mama after impregnating rich woman

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian musician Kelvynboy has been accused of bribing his baby mama, Deborah, after impregnating a rich milf woman.

According to the report, the ‘Down Falt” hitmaker had taken that step to shut his baby mama up and cleverly force her to accept that he has found a new love.

Deborah was the childhood girlfriend of Kelvynboy. Although the artist did not marry her, both have had the relationship produce two kids.

However, Kelvynboy was not ready to make the lady his wife after rising to fame. As a result, he allegedly maltreated and physically abused her.

On top of that, he got attached to a rich woman who had come down from abroad and their lovey-dovey session resulted in pregnancy.

Speaking to Ghpage in an exclusive interview, a sister to Deborah revealed Kelvynboy’s diabolical agenda of bribing his baby mama and asking her to accept that he had moved on.

When the lady refused, Kelvynboy got angry and subjected her to frequent beatings which resulted in his arrests and detention.