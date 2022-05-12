- Advertisement -

US rapper Kendrick Lamar has low-key arrived in Ghana, GHPage is informed.

The musician has been in the country for a while ahead of his new album ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ set to release on May 13, grapevine sources reveal.

Lamar’s visit to Ghana is part of a partnership project with a giant streaming platform to promote his album, we are told.

Pictures and videos of him and members of his team hanging out at the Kozo Restaurant located in Osu have surfaced online.

It’s gathered that Kendrick Lamar will have an album listening ‘party’ with a selected few music executives & culture enthusiasts on Saturday at an undisclosed location.

This is in addition to a documentary he’s shooting here in Ghana to activate the global release of his album.

Security is said to be very tight and the guestlist for the listening party is said to be under HEAVY SCRUTINY — Not just anyone would be allowed in.

We will bring you updates about Kendrick Lamar’s stay in Ghana as and when more details become available.