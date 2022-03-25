type here...
Kennedy Agyapong's defamation case against Kevin Taylor dismissed
News

Kennedy Agyapong’s defamation case against Kevin Taylor dismissed

By Qwame Benedict
Kennedy Agyapong and Kevin Taylor
Kennedy Agyapong and Kevin Taylor
The Member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has lost the court case against US-based Ghanaian journalist Kevin Taylor and Loud Silence Media.

It would be remembered that the politician some months ago went to the United States and got his lawyers to file a defamation suit against the presenter and his media outfit.

According to him, the presenter has been passing bad comments about him which is tarnishing his image and therefore was seeking relief of $9.5 million for damages and what the court deem fit.

From the look of things, the politician is not going to get what he demanded in his suit after a Virginia court dismissed the suit.

According to the verdict by court, Kennedy Agyapong had no basis for asking the court to take 9.5 million dollars from Kevin Taylor on grounds of defamation.

The judge who sat on the case, Judge Hon. Liam O’Grady also in the verdict disclosed that most of the things Kevin Taylor said were already in the public domain since Kennedy is a public figure.

Read the full statement below:

She however gave Kennedy Agyapong 60 days to appeal the judgement.

    Source:Ghpage

