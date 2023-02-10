Ghana is blessed with millionaires who are doing their best for the country.

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Kwaku Oteng et al, are names that come to mind when we are listing some of the rich men in Ghana.

The Chief Executive Officer of Angel Group of Companies, Dr Kwaku Oteng is undoubtedly one of the richest men in Ghana. He has many establishments to his name.

Aside from staying true to his work and making more money every day, Dr Kwaku Oteng is a polygamous man who has never denied the fact that he likes women and adores a large family.

In these, he also loves to have many children. In a recent interview at his privately owned radio Station based in Kumasi Pure FM, the Ghanaian millionaire revealed that he has over 23 children.

Speaking in an interview with Kwame Adinkra during the 4th-anniversary celebration of Pure FM, Dr Kwaku Oteng disclosed despite having this large number of children with different women, he makes sure that there’s no preferential treatment.

He stated that he makes sure all his kids get everything they request because God has blessed him enough to finance all their needs.

Another rich man who shares the same trait with Dr Kwaku Oteng in terms of polygamy is Hon. Kenedy Agyapong, the MP for Assin Central.

The maverick politician has on several occasions published that he likes women and as such takes delight in having a child(ren) with any woman who warms his bed.

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has revealed that he has 22 children.

The tough-talking politician disclosed his daughters’ names in an interview with Accra-based television station, Citi TV years ago.

The controversial lawmaker also revealed on the same show that his children were from two legally married wives and 10 mistresses. Kennedy Agypong loves all his children.