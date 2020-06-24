"I only taught my daughter how to use weed only not cocaine but you Ken was the worst because he also showed me how to use wee. I used to drink wee tea prepared by him and after that, he will have sex with me"

Kennedy Agyapong’s baby mama Moira Araba Dawson-Williams has joined forces with her daughter again in lambasting and revealing secrets about the MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

She’s not giving any chances. Yesterday Moira went live on Facebook to openly give some very sensitive disclosures that were supposed to be treated with the highest level of secrecy attitude.

Kennedy Agyapong’s furious baby mama in her rant on social media said then she had no idea of weed or cocaine but she used to steal cigarette bags to smoke from her father’s house.

She insinuated that Kennedy Agyapong taught her how to use weed though Ken when she was with him never took drugs. Adding that he mixes the weed with water for her to drink just to have her dizzy and then sleep with her.

According to Araba Dawson, Kennedy Agyapong lied, she only taught her daughter Anell Agyapong how to smoke and use ‘wee’, not cocaine as he alleged on Live TV.

"I only taught my daughter how to use weed only not cocaine but you Ken was the worst because he also showed me how to use wee. I used to drink wee tea prepared by him and after that, he will have sex with me" Baby Mama said.

She threatened to give more damning secrets about the lawmaker.