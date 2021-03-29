- Advertisement -

Maverick NPP member of Parliament for Assin North Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has issued a strong warning to some people within the NPP.

According to him, these people including some workers at the National Lottery Authority are doing things that would push the party into opposition.

He explained he has toiled very hard to see the party come into power and as such won’t sit to watch people who didn’t do anything for the party led it into opposition.

“Some of us really worked hard to ensure victory for the party in last year’s elections, it was not a joke,” Kennedy Agyapong said.

He continued that “I went around the country several times and ensured that Akufo-Addo won the elections, I knew the problems I went through while going and so we won’t sit down for any individual to disturb the party. “

“I will be the first casualty if NPP goes into opposition so we won’t allow anybody to disturb the party”, he concluded.