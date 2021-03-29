type here...
GhPage News Kennedy Agyapong warns people trying to push NPP into opposition
News

Kennedy Agyapong warns people trying to push NPP into opposition

By Qwame Benedict
Kennedy Agyapong warns people trying to push NPP into opposition
Kennedy Agyapong
- Advertisement -

Maverick NPP member of Parliament for Assin North Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has issued a strong warning to some people within the NPP.

According to him, these people including some workers at the National Lottery Authority are doing things that would push the party into opposition.

He explained he has toiled very hard to see the party come into power and as such won’t sit to watch people who didn’t do anything for the party led it into opposition.

“Some of us really worked hard to ensure victory for the party in last year’s elections, it was not a joke,” Kennedy Agyapong said.

He continued that “I went around the country several times and ensured that Akufo-Addo won the elections, I knew the problems I went through while going and so we won’t sit down for any individual to disturb the party. “

“I will be the first casualty if NPP goes into opposition so we won’t allow anybody to disturb the party”, he concluded.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, March 29, 2021
Accra
few clouds
89.6 ° F
89.6 °
89.6 °
62 %
3.5mph
20 %
Mon
88 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News