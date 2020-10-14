Kennedy Agyapong’s fate to be decided by Supreme Court today

Member of parliament for Assin Central Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong would today face the Supreme Court to know his fate in connection to the contempt charges levelled against him.

Today’s sitting comes after the court adjourned the case to today so they could the Attorney General’s Department to respond to the application filed by the MP.

The loudmouth politician is facing contempt of court after he is reported to have insulted a Judge for issuing an interlocutory injunction against him in a land issue which he is involved in.

Kennedy Agyapong is on record to have threatened to deal with the judge describing him as silly and indicating that he’s not like Anas Aremeyaw Anas who will take bribes and let them off the hook.

The maverick politician barely 24 hours after he was supposed to have appeared before the 12 applied for a Judicial review of the jurisdiction of the court and asked that the summons be quashed.

Following the case at the Supreme Court, some Ghanaians have called on the politician to be sentence or punished severely because he has overstepped his boundaries several times.

Some others are also of the view that he should be allowed to live because he only said the truth and that doesn’t demand a punishment from the law.