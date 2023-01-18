- Advertisement -

Guys, don’t let them manipulate you into spending money on them unnecessarily.

it literally has 0 benefits, take that money to improve yourself, save it, and use it to start something.

Even if you have it all, give it to your younger o elder brother, sister or mother – Spend on a WIFE and not in 2by4 relationships.

A Kenyan lady by the name of Khadija is currently trending on Twitter after she ranked Ghanaian men as the stingiest and cheapest men she has come across in the world.

Speaking on a podcast show, Khadija classed Ghanaian men as very parsimonious and advised her fellow women never to date or marry them because they will barely live a comfortable life even if their Ghanaian partners are rich.

Apparently, Khadija has dated multiple Ghanaian men who all showed her pepper reason behind her nonfactual rants.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Two Ghanaian men fight dirty on the rooftop

Below are how some Ghanaian men on Twitter who have come across the lady’s stingy and cheap tag on them have reacted to her attack;

No they ain’t . They spend on people they wanna spend on . They just picky on that side https://t.co/310m4YVcrj — Vanessa?? (@TheOneQueenn) January 18, 2023

No they ain’t . They spend on people they wanna spend on . They just picky on that side https://t.co/310m4YVcrj — Vanessa?? (@TheOneQueenn) January 18, 2023

so here’s the background to the story, like we always say, it’s some cheap broke ass girl with a forehead like the national cathedral scandals thats going to start feeling entitled to money that’s not hers. https://t.co/SPiMyqrdtQ pic.twitter.com/2w5xvMp7fC — Kofi Agyekum (@Kofi_Capo) January 18, 2023

perhaps she’s just a beggar. she should get a calabash and go sit at Tetteh Quarshie https://t.co/SPiMyqqFEi — Kofi Agyekum (@Kofi_Capo) January 18, 2023

Many are called but few are chosen. Hajia Bintu release new Benz. If you dey throw bill wey edey bounce maybe it’s time for some introspection ???? https://t.co/tTpVZWiHLl — ? ? (@kukuboat) January 18, 2023

READ ALSO: US-based Ghanaian men defy cold weather to pound Fufu with mortar and pestle in heavy snow – Watch