Kevin Prince Boateng's second marriage ends after 9 years
Lifestyle

Kevin Prince Boateng’s second marriage ends after 9 years

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Kevin Prince Boateng marriage
Kevin Prince Boateng marriage
Kevin Prince Boateng’s hard-luck with marriage continues as his second marriage to Melisa Satta ends in divorce after 9 years.

The German-born Ghanaian soccer player’s marriage to his first wife, Jenny, in a similar way ended in divorce.

He later got engaged to Italian model and Tv presenter, Melissa Satta, in 2011 and the pair have a son named, Maddox Prince, born 15 April 2014.

The couple tied the knot on 25 June 2016 in Porto Cervo, Sardinia.

However, per a new post by the footballer, the couple has decided to go their separate ways without disregarding their responsibility to their son Maddox.

Kevin in a tweet wrote, ”After a period of separation, we have decided to terminate our relationship permanently, in full respect of each other’s positions and in complete serenity, while we remain an important reference point for the growth of our son Maddox.”

SEE POST BELOW:

Kevin Prince Boateng marriage
Kevin Prince Boateng marriage

Kevin’s woes with marriage persist as both of his marriages have now sadly ended in divorce.

His first marriage to Jennifer ended in 2011 and she currently lives in Berlin with their first son, Jermaine Prince Boateng.

Source:GHPAGE

