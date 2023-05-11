Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Kevin Taylor is not stopping now with his constant jabs and attacks on Nana Yaa Brefo, a presenter at Angel FM in Accra.

For the past three days now, Kevin Taylor and Nana Yaa Brefo have been trading insults at each other over Mcbrown’s heavy Facebook views.

Nana Yaa Brefo was the first to throw indirect jabs at Mcbrown, this triggered Kevin Taylor to jump to the actress’ defence and insult Nana Yaa Brfo in the process.

Reacting to the threats, Nana Yaa Brefo has disclosed in a short video that she has ended her beef with Kevin Taylor for the obvious reason.

According to her, she has received calls from very important people to cease fire because her back-and-forth banter with Kevin Taylor is useless.

Nana Yaa Brefo described Kevin Taylor as a madman who is trying to make her also appear as a woman.

It’s strongly speculated on social media that it was Dr Kwaku Oteng who made a distress call to Nana Yaa Brefo to end her beef with Kevin Taylor because he’s much aware that the political critic can destroy his business within a twinkling.

It seems Kevin Taylor is not done with Naa Yaa Brefo as he has once again ‘roasted’ her on his With All Due Respect Show.

According to Kevin, Brefo is ignorant of what she has been paid to do as a radio presenter. He adds that Brefo doesn’t deserve to sit on the radio to talk.

