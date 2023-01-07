- Advertisement -

The wife of one of Ghana’s young millionaires, Emmanuel Kojo Jones Mensah, has shown class in a series of latest photos posted to the Gram.

Raychel Jones, who until her elegant wedding in 2022, was not popular a year ago but now appears to be learning the art of being a celebrity wife.

After being exposed to the paparazzi and the media, she seems to be gradually enjoying her little-found fame and loves to appear in the spotlight from time to time.

In these later photos sighted by GHPage, Raychel posed with Kojo and one other man at the back of a Ford pickup clad in construction gear.

Wearing a black shirt and a pair of sap green pants, Raychel sits high on the hood of the expensive Ford F-150 Raptor 2022 with her two fingers thrown up in the air in a smug pose.

She captioned the photo: “You will never plough a field if you only turn it over in your mind #HappyNewYear #YearOfHarvest,”

The CEO of Empire Domus and his longtime girlfriend had their traditional wedding in Ashanti Region’s capital Kumasi in March 2022.

The real estate mogul who prefers to keep his personal life lowkey decided to go flamboyant for once with his traditional wedding.

Rumours on the internet also assert that Kojo splashed a whooping $300,000 just for the traditional wedding. The white wedding is projected to have exceeded this amount.

Both Kojo and Raychel come from rich & affluent families hence it’s not surprising that huge sums of monies were splashed on both their white and traditional weddings.