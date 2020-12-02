Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is my best friend – Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa Amihere in a new post on social media has intimated that the Minister of Information and MP for Ofoase-Ayirebi constituency, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is her best friend.

Readers would recall, somewhere in August this year, Serwaa Amihere was trending for the wrong reason following her interview with Ghana’s Information Minister on GhOne TV.

In the above-mentioned, GhOne TV’s star presenter asked the minister about “why Akufo Addo was not interested in punishing wrongdoings” citing the Ayawaso Woguon violence issue as an example.

She again indicated that various forms of punishment had been recommended to be given out to the offenders and was surprised President Akufo-Addo had not resorted to that.

In response to Serwaa’s question, the minister (who also is a well-trained journalist) quizzed her of which recommendation she was talking about. A question she’s yet to answer.

Serwaa Amihere found herself at the bad side of netizens as she was heavily trolled after the interview, causing a big disgrace to her personality.

Well, months after the embarrassing moment, she has patched up with the minister.

In a new photo she posted on Twitter, Serwaa could be seen posing with the Information Minister as they both smiled to the camera looking dapper in their respective African wears.

Captioning the photo, she wrote: “My best friend”; See the picture below;