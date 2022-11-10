- Advertisement -

Actor, Kompany, has confessed during an interview with GhPage that Nana Ama Mcbrown has financially supported him contrary to the reports out there that he has completely parted ways with the screen goddess.

As admitted by Kompany, he wronged Nana Ama Mcbrown by refusing to answer her calls to cast in a number of productions but he has pleased for forgiveness and has been forgiven.

He also thanked Nana Ama Mcbrown for occasionally sending him money to cater for his sick mother who needs immediate medical attention.

Kompany accuses Atom of influencing him to part ways with Nana Ama Mcbrown

Kumawood actor and skit maker, popularly known as Kompany has finally addressed why he parted ways with Nana Ama Mcbrown after bringing him to the limelight.

There’s no way you can talk about Kompany’s success in the movie industry without giving accolades to Nana Ama Mcbrown because she was the one who personally nurtured him.

At the peak of Kompany’s career, Nana Ama Mcbrown was his career manager and she managed to get him juicy deals and gigs but unfortunately, they parted ways after some internal wrangling happened.

After it became clear in the media that Nana Ama Mcbrown was no more managing Kompany, a lot of critics bashed the screen goddess for trying to manipulate and cheat the young actor reason behind their fallout.

Mcbrown was not spared as she was roasted on the internet day and night for an offence she never committed.