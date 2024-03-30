type here...
Kuami Eugene exposed for stealing "Canopy" song from Kwame Yogot
Entertainment

Kuami Eugene exposed for stealing “Canopy” song from Kwame Yogot

By Razak GHPAGE
Updated:
Lynx Entertainment’s signed artist, Kuami Eugene known also in the entertainment fraternity as Rockstar has been exposed over song theft.

The musician released a new song dubbed “Canopy” to shame his enemies who wished for his death.

The song even though has been trending across social media platforms, news emerging is that the song does not belong to the Rockstar.

Reacting to the release of the new song, Robest Music, King Promise’s lookalike has said that the song does not belong to Kuami Eugene.

According to him, the song belongs to Ghanaian rapper, Kwame Yogot.

He claims Kwame Yogot featured Kuami Eugene on the song and wanted to release it last year, however, issues with his management did not allow him to release it.

Robest Music claims he got the opportunity to listen to the song severally when he got the chance to stay at Kwame Yogot’s house for some months.

Meanwhile, Kuami Eugene is yet to respond to the allegations leveled against him.

Source:GH PAGE

