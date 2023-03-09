- Advertisement -

Kuami Eugene’s known girlfriend named Linda Van Helvert has taken to the internet to expose him big time for telling the whole world that he’s single during his most recent interview with Sika Osei.

During the interview, Kuami Eugene emphatically stated that he’s currently single and doesn’t have any serious lover at the moment.

In his own words;

“I am not dating… Right now, I know dating me will be very difficult. You should have tough skin to date me.”

Currently, women, girls, everyone including men want to have one person to themselves…If you wanna have me to yourself, it’s gonna take some sacrifices because people won’t just allow you to. They won’t allow you to have Kuami all for yourself. You’ll get a lot of hatred… people are gonna hurt you, they will come at you,” he averred.

Reacting to the rockstar’s public disassociation from her, pained Linda has issued a stern warning to all the fans of the singer who bring her gifts to deliver to Kuami Eugene because she isn’t a delivery girl and they are longer together as lovers.

She additionally cautioned those planning to send her lengthy birthday messages to later forward to the singer to stay away from her inbox and immediately quash such intentions.

In another post also, she revealed her regret for ever agreeing to go into an amorous relationship with the LYNX entertainment signee.

At the moment, Linda has blocked Kuami Eugene on all the social media platforms because it’s more evident that the musician doesn’t value their relationship and it’s only right she advises herself and allow him to enjoy his ‘single life’.

Watch the video below to know more…

