Kumasi: Nurse who went missing found dead without tongue and fingers

Anabelle Duah, a 25-year-old graduate nurse of Kwadaso Midwifery and Nursing College who went missing for days (from 1st April 2021) has been found dead with some of her body parts missing.

By reports, the nurse, before going missing on April 1st, 2021 went to the market to take care of her mother’s meat shop whiles her mother was away.

Anabelle, according to viral reports closed early than usual from the market on that fateful day and hurriedly hopped in a strangers car and they took off.

Following that day, the graduate nurse didn’t show up again at the house.

This raised concerns as the parents went to the shop to ask around only for them to be told that their daughter a day before closed the shop early and hopped in a stranger’s car.

Alarmed by that info, the parents reported the case at the Kwadaso Police Station. Days went by with no sign of Anabelle Duah.

Unfortunately, the 25-year-old nurse has been found dead at the Kwadaso Presby school with missing fingers and tongue.

All her fingers were freshly cut when she was found with marks all over her body.

According to reports, her remains have been deposited at the hospital waiting for an autopsy to aid in investigations.