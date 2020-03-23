Kumasi-pastor-charged-GHc-100,000-by-court-for-holding-church-amid-Akufo-Addo-covid-19-ban

- Advertisement -

Apostle Kofi Nkansah Sarkodie aka ‘Saint Sark’ the head pastor of Open Arms Ministry at North Suntreso in Kumasi has been charged GHc 100,000 in court for holding church when the president had ordered for all churches to be closed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Asokwa District Court today went for sitting today and “Saint Sark” was charged with the following;

Count 1: Unlawful assembly contrary to Section 202

Count 2: Offensive conduct condusive to breach of peace contrary to Section 207(1) of the Criminal Offences Act of 1960

A flashback into time, the above-mentioned man of God held church service just after when the President on Sunday 15 March 2020 had placed a ban on public gathering in his state of the nation address on the national crisis, a directive implemented to check the spread of coronavirus.

He was arrested by the Ashanti Regional police command for going against the gentleman of the land’s (The President) order. He was granted bail shortly after he was arrested.

It seems that the man of God was more than determined he again yesterday 22nd March 2020 held a church service and was again arrested and quickly arraigned before the law court today.

Some Men of God who defied the President’s order not to hold any mass gathering activity till further notice was arrested in other regions by law enforcers. Apostle Kofi Nkansah Sarkodie is the first to be prosecuted of all the Pastors arrested.

In the meantime lets all stick to the dictum of the President and put into constant practice the health protocols, by washing your hands, the use of hand sanitizer, avoiding handshakes and keeping a distance from persons showing symptoms of the coronavirus.