Kumawood actor who faked his own death for hype allegedly arrested

The Kumawood actor Sekyere Amankwah famously called as Otali from what we have gathered has been arrested for faking his own death for hype. NB: It’s reportedly.

We are on grounds monitoring events as far as this issue is concerned. Meanwhile, the actor has reacted to the viral report on social media 24 hours ago that he’s dead.

Following the break of this news, Social media users immediately took to their various platforms to mourn his death and wished him farewell.

Hours later new reports came up that Otali is not dead as being reported and call out by his own working colleagues.

The new update on the trending issue came to light after GhPage spoke to an insider who knows all. He narrated;

“He is well and currently at a location shooting a movie. In fact, Otali is not even sick. The obituary posters are faked and they are meant to hype the movie he is featured in”, the Insider who spoke to GhPage said.

Sekyere Amankwah however, speaking about the issue revealed that he is not even sick speak of being dead as it went viral on social media.

He claims that the obituary is a scene in a movie they are currently shooting and it was never meant to be out.

He further explained that it was the graphic designer who worked on the flyers that leaked the obituary flyer on social media.

Otali denied leaking the photo on social media for hype and wandered why people will think he will do that.