Former Kumawood actress Mercy Agyare reveals why she has turned TikToker in South Africa

By Lilith
Former Kumawood Star Mercy Agyare Mercy Agyare Popularly known as Lady Of the Moment (Ladyofemoment) has revealed why she is not seen in movies lately. The budding actress who shot a couple of movies with popular names such as Vivian Jill, Liwin, Akrobeto has relocated to South Africa with her family.

In a short video which she shared online, she revealed that TikTok is her new passion and she is gaining a lot of profits from it both financially and recognition-wise. She also has motivational videos which encourage people to take their talent seriously.

Her videos are very popular in South Africa and she is hoping to break boundaries and obviously get well known in her motherland Ghana too.

According to Mercy Agyare, she lost her old Instagram account which has thousands of followers, and has created a new one @Ladyofemoment which fans can refollow her as well as on TikTok and Youtube.

Watch @LadyOfeMoment Motivational video below:

Former Kumawood Actress Mercy Agyare is Making waves in South Africa with TikTok (@LadyOfeMoment)

Source:GHPAGE

