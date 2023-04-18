type here...
Entertainment

Kumchacha flaunts Ghc 29,845 church shoes for the first time

By Armani Brooklyn
Ghanaian clergyman and aspiring president, Prophet Kumchacha, has taken social media users by surprise after flaunting his Ghc 29,845 church shoes for the first time.

In a video which was first posted on the official Instagram page of UTV, the controversial man of God claimed that he bought his fast-trending shoes for “2000 pounds”.

Kumchacha

As bragged by Kumchacha, he bought the shoes in the UK. As usual, the man f God was sharply dressed in a fine-tailored political suit.

Kumchacha also begged Ghanaians massively vote for him in the 2024 general elections so that he can lead Ghana to the promised land.

“I bought these shoes in the UK for around 2000 pounds” – Kumchacha alleged after the person recording him commended him for wearing stylish shoes.

Watch the video below to know more…

Check out some of the popular comments gathered under the video…

Amha_Tianna – His dressing is always on point momm… But shoe nu, no be small safety pin

@Chizzelbae – The man is handsome in person.the day I saw him I was like woow.

Iamokaibi – Low key, kumchacha de dress rough..

Marygoldo_o – Why won’t they increase the price of safety pins because eii

    Source:Ghpage

