“Kuraseni-gyimifuo” – Agradaa insults Despite; Brags that she’s much richer than him (Video)

Nana Agradaa has attacked Dr Osei Kwame Despite once again after Despite Media reported earlier yesterday that she has been arrested.

Late yesterday, reports went rife that the former fetish priestess has been nabbed by the police once again for leaking the nude pictures and videos of Appiah Bibilcal.

In an explosive video, angry Nana Agradaa accused Despite Media of trying to bring her down with propaganda.

According to Nana Agradaa, all the workers at Despite Media are fools.

She went on to describe Dr Osei Kwame Despite as an evil man who has veiled his atrocities with his wealth.

Angry Nana Agradaa who sounded indignant throughout the video additionally predicted that Dr Osei Kwame Despite will be arrested and jailed for life.

Agradaa also claimed in the trending video that she’s much richer and blessed than Dr Osei Kwame Despite

