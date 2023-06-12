Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Famed entertainment critic, Sally Mann, has shared her two cents about Dr Likee’s infamous clash with Achimota Mall’s manager and security officers.

Last week, Kumawood actor Ras Nene, popularly known as Dr Likee was involved in an altercation at the Achimota Mall.



The altercation was reportedly sparked by the insistence of some security personnel at the mall to interfere with Dr Likee’s work.

According to reports on social media, the actor and his crew had wanted to use the Achimota Mall as the location for one of their skits.

But security personnel at the facility stopped Ras Nene and his crew from executing their video shoot.

This triggered an exchange of words between the actor’s crew and the security staff at the mall.

In a video which has been trending, an angry Dr Likee can be heard questioning the security personnel as to why they were stopping his crew from working.

After the video went rife, a lot of Ghanaians fumed at Dr Likee and his crew for refusing to obey simple rules and regulations.

Dr Likee has swallowed the humble pie and has apologised to the management and security of the Achimota Mall following their misunderstanding a few days ago.

Despite his apology, Sally Mann has still fired shots at Dr Likee.

Speaking on Power FM, Sally Mann described Dr Likee as a poor villager who has allowed his cheap fame to make him pompous.

She hurled other kinds of hurtful words at the movie star.

