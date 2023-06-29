type here...
Entertainment

Kuraseni, wagymi paa – Oboy Siki insults Sarkodie for exposing Yvonne Nelson’s ashawo lifestyle

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
According to Oboy Siki, Sarkodie should have shown maturity and ignored the personal attacks on Yvonne Nelson in his diss song.

During an exclusive appearance on GHpage’s Rash Hour show, Oboy Siki expressed that Sarkodie could have told his side of the story in a more elite manner devoid of insults.

Angry Oboy Siki described Sarkodie as a villager whom Yvonne Nelson should have never dated because she was far ahead of him in 2010 – Therefore, the rapper didn’t deserve her in the first place.

As fumed by Oboy Siki, despite Sarkodie being successful, he still possesses the traits of someone who lives in the village – Reaosn he came out to publicly inults a woman he has once dated.

