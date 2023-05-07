Some disappointed Ghanaians on the internet are currently slamming veteran Highlife legend who performs under the stage name Kwabena Kwabena for dressing like a woman to the just-ended VGMAs.

According to these displeased Ghanaians, Kwabena Kwabena has subtly revealed that he’s a proud member of the ‘trumu trumu’ community because if not for that, there’s now he would have dressed like a woman to such a national event.

In a trending video, Kwabena Kwabena can be seen fully dressed like a woman.

As seen in the viral clip, the ‘Royal Lady’ hitmaker wore a feminine dress, had her nails painted and also wore two earrings on both ears.

Kwabena Kwabena is yet to affirm or dismiss the reports that he has officially joined the LGBTQ community hence until then, he’s still a HE.

Below are some of the views of concerned Ghanaians gathered under the trending video that has since received mixed reactions…

Nana Akosua Boakyewaa Oduro – So his family members were sleeping when he was coming with his grandmother’s outfit?

Nana Kwame Owusu Bempah – Is it fashion or he dey promote something

Nana Ama – Oh qwabena now you are Abena because this shada de

Helena Twum – That’s why three beautiful women couldn’t stay up in marriage with him cuz he is also a woman chaiiiiii

Jane Myss – What kind of dress is this ?his galfriend did not do well at all,how could you allow sister kwabena kwabena to wear your outfit am even confuse or he consulted Osebo for this kind of outfit

Nana Akua Achiaa – Is he part of the ….. group anaa? The painted nails, dressing and body movement no 3ny3 me f3. Hmmm As3m oo

Obaapa Oforiwaa Piesie – The first time I saw his painted nails I knew this guy is up to something and now he she has started show it. Awww Awurade one man down.

Fuseini Salif Mufti – Adults are fooling and mad but we still applause them in the name of fashion ,anything that tells him to dress like this can also tell him to remove it and start eating from dustbin and sleeping in the garbage area

