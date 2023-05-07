- Advertisement -

Twitter is currently buzzing with some netizens calling on the member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Hon Sam George to discipline musicians Kwabena Kwabena and DJ Azonto.

The two musicians appeared on the red carpet of the music awards in their best attire but netizens are not having it easy on them.

Highlife artiste Kwabena Kwabena appeared in an attire some netizens believe was meant for ladies with big trousers to match.

DJ Azonto on the other hand appeared dressed in a ladies’ attire with lipstick and wearing heels to match his dress making him look like a Barbie.

Their dressing has sparked uproar on social media with people claiming that their act is in support of the controversial LGBTQ which has been at the centre of major discussion in the country.

Hon Sam George is known to have strong reservations about the LGBTQ and has made his stance known that he doesn’t support it and would do everything within his possible means to make sure the bill to criminalize the act is passed.

Since he is known for his stance, netizens are calling on him to teach Kwabena Kwabena and DJ Azonto a lesson for their style of dressing for the awards night.

Check out some comments below:

@the_fat_m: “Some celebs outfits on VGMA Red carpet be giving ‘Rainbow’ vibes. Mr Sam George must be boiling with anger by now ?”

@3nerst: “If Sam George storm the auditorium, no be small lashes the guy go receive.”

@reggieog_: “Imagine kwabena kwabena having a project at Ningo Prampram. Unless them unseat Sam George???“

@BawkuCfc: “By now Sam George BP rise to 2 billion. ???”

@qwame_frimpong: “Dj Azonto de3 if Sam George see am he die be that ???”

@speedjeremie1: “By now Sam George dey wait DJ Azonto for outside”

