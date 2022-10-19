type here...
‘Please forgive her’ – Kwaku Bonsam kneels on live TV and begs Ghanaians on behalf of Nana Agradaa

By Mr. Tabernacle
Nana Kwaku Bonsam (L) Nana Agradaa (R)
Well-known Ghanaian witch doctor and fetish priest Nana Kwaku Bonsam, whose name, “Bonsam” translates literally as “Devil” has pleaded with Ghanaians on behalf of embattled fetish priest turned woman of God, Nana Agradaa.

In an interview with Kofi Adomah Nwanwanii on his online Streaming Show, Nana Kwaku Bonsam knelt and begged all and sundry, especially those who have fallen victim to the ‘Sika Gari’ scheme and have been verbally offended by Agradaa.

According to him, Ghanaians should find a way in their heart to forgive Nana Agradaa now an Evangelist explaining that the almost-described con artist went overboard and displayed some childish behaviours that need pardon.

Amid his plea, Nana Kwaku Bonsam sent one to Agradaa who is still in police custody because she’s facing charges at a different Circuit Court on one count of charlatanic advertisement and five counts of defrauding by false pretence.

He cautioned Agradaa to be chary in her dealings with people and never to swindle or attack other people’s personalities again adding that what she is going through which has sparked a national conversation should serve as a lesson to her.

“I plead with the government and all those Nana Agradaa has offended to forgive her. Take it as she is a child and pardon her and release her from custody”. Nana Kwaku Bonsam said on TV while on his knees.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

