Kwame A Plus mercilessly insults after NPP youths stormed UTV to destroy the show (Video)

Political activist and media personality Kwame A-Plus went ballistic after a set of NPP youths stormed UTV to destroy the show.

Just 5 minutes into yesterday’s show, over 20 NPP youths stormed UTV premises to forcefully demand representation on the show.

According to these youths, UTV has now become a tool for the NDC to make the NPP unpopular.

During the heated exchange of words on live TV, the Ghana Police Service was swift to act and arrested over 16 of the invaders.

Reacting to the whole barbaric incident, Kwame A Plus has issued a stern warning to Ernest Owusu Bempeh.

According to Kwame A Plus, he has been informed that Ernest Owusu Bempah is the one who mobilized a set of NPP youths to attack UTV.

Infuriated Kwame A Plus described Owusu Bempah as an idiot who needs to behave like a human being for once.

Watch the video below to know more…

