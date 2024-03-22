Kwasia – Shatta Wale goes raw on Fada Dickson chaka chaka; Drags innocent Despite into heavy beef

- Advertisement -

Recall that way back in 2023, Shatta Wale attacked Fadda Dickson, and Dr Osei Kwame Despite.

Shatta’s attack on the two media moguls followed after Peace FM’s Akwasi Aboagye’s assertion that he was paid 80,000 pounds for his performance at the Ghana UK Music Awards.

Reacting to that, Shatta Wale has insulted him. He called him stupid including Fadda Dickson and millionaire Osei Kwame Despite.

We are in the 3rd month of 2024 and Shatta Wale has resurrected his beef with Fadda Dickson and Despite Media Group.

In a new diss song titled “Fada Violet” which is a jab at Fadda Dickson, Shatta Wale fumed that, it’s only fools who attack him whenever he calls out the hypocrisy and bias from Despite Media Group headed by Fada Dickson.

As stated by Shatta, the fact that Despite Media group is owned by a rich man doesn’t mean they are above his insults and attacks.

In his words, he’s a Ga Mashie boy and hence if you disrespect him, he will also disrespect you.

He additionally used other derogatory words in Ga to describe Fadda Dickson who has always remained silent anytime Shatta Wale attacks him.

Listen to the audio below to know more…

