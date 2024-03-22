type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsKwasia - Shatta Wale goes raw on Fada Dickson chaka chaka; Drags...
News

Kwasia – Shatta Wale goes raw on Fada Dickson chaka chaka; Drags innocent Despite into heavy beef

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Moagymi paa- Shatta Wale mercilessly insults Despite and Fadda Dickson - Ghanaians react
- Advertisement -

Recall that way back in 2023, Shatta Wale attacked Fadda Dickson, and Dr Osei Kwame Despite.

Shatta’s attack on the two media moguls followed after Peace FM’s Akwasi Aboagye’s assertion that he was paid 80,000 pounds for his performance at the Ghana UK Music Awards.

Reacting to that, Shatta Wale has insulted him. He called him stupid including Fadda Dickson and millionaire Osei Kwame Despite.

READ ALSO: Here’s the trending Nhyira FM adult-only video that has got Ghanaians talking; His joystick is too hard

We are in the 3rd month of 2024 and Shatta Wale has resurrected his beef with Fadda Dickson and Despite Media Group.

In a new diss song titled “Fada Violet” which is a jab at Fadda Dickson, Shatta Wale fumed that, it’s only fools who attack him whenever he calls out the hypocrisy and bias from Despite Media Group headed by Fada Dickson.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

As stated by Shatta, the fact that Despite Media group is owned by a rich man doesn’t mean they are above his insults and attacks.

In his words, he’s a Ga Mashie boy and hence if you disrespect him, he will also disrespect you.

He additionally used other derogatory words in Ga to describe Fadda Dickson who has always remained silent anytime Shatta Wale attacks him.

Listen to the audio below to know more…

READ ALSO: Popular slayqueen eats the poopoo of Dubai millionaires for $50,000 to fund her lavish lifestyle online (Video)

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Friday, March 22, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
85.5 ° F
85.5 °
85.5 °
69 %
3.1mph
97 %
Fri
89 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
88 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more