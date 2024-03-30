type here...
Kwesi Nyantakyi Contests for Ejisu seat after one week of John Kumah
News

Kwesi Nyantakyi Contests for Ejisu seat after one week of John Kumah

By Razak GHPAGE
Updated:
Disgraced former President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi has expressed interest in the Ejisu Member of Parliament seat.

The seat has become vacant following the sudden demise of the late member of parliament, John Kumah.

Thursday, 28th March was scheduled for the one-week celebration of the late member of parliament for the Ejisu constituency.

Following the one-week celebration, Kwesi Nyantakyi has expressed interest in becoming a member of parliament for the Ejisu constituency.

In a viral flyer across social media platforms, Kwesi Nyantakyi is canvassing for votes to be the next member of parliament for the Ejisu constituency on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

