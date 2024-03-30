Most people are refusing to accept me as an African Prince but I am- Cheddar 

- Advertisement -

The man behind the mask, Cheddar has bragged of being a proud African Prince.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale is very old but does not have sense- Bongo Ideas fires

In a viral video, Cheddar was seen paying a courtesy call to a friend, where he said that he was very proud of him.

The presidential aspirant noted that he was taken aback when he saw a video of the residence of the friend and what he was into.

READ ALSO: Kuami Eugene exposed for stealing “Canopy” song from Kwame Yogot

He went on to say that he is not surprised by being taken aback after seeing the video, adding that he is an African Prince but people are refusing to accept him.