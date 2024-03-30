type here...
Most people are refusing to accept me as an African Prince but...
Entertainment

Most people are refusing to accept me as an African Prince but I am- Cheddar 

By Razak GHPAGE
Updated:
The man behind the mask, Cheddar has bragged of being a proud African Prince.

In a viral video, Cheddar was seen paying a courtesy call to a friend, where he said that he was very proud of him.

The presidential aspirant noted that he was taken aback when he saw a video of the residence of the friend and what he was into.

He went on to say that he is not surprised by being taken aback after seeing the video, adding that he is an African Prince but people are refusing to accept him.

Source:GH PAGE

