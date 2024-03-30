He waited for me to sleep then he chopped my trumu- woman narrates sad story

- Advertisement -

A woman has narrated how a man identified as Agya Sei unlawfully had unprotected sex with her.

Narrating the story, the woman said that the Agyei Sei visited her around 10 pm on that particular day which was abnormal.

According to her, Agya Sei promised her that day that he would buy a television for her and the children to keep them entertained, which she appreciated.

She went on to say that time was going and she asked Agya Sei to take his leave but he refused, and told her that he wanted to have a conversation with her.

To her surprise, after she was deep asleep, she realized that Agya Sei had inserted his penis into her anus.

After slapping and interrogating him, she claims Agya Sei told her that anal sex is the new way to go.