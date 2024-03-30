type here...
Shatta Wale is very old but does not have sense- Bongo Ideas fires

By Razak GHPAGE
Updated:
Controversial blogger and critic, Bongo Ideas is back again and this time, he is not sparing anyone who falls prey.

Bongo Ideas was interviewed by Youtuber and media personality, Kofi Adomah where he recounted his issue with dancehall musician, Shatta Wale.

Bongo Ideas narrated how the self-acclaimed dancehall King once came into his DM with a series of threats after Bongo Ideas criticized him.

When asked by the host why he continuously attacks the “Ayoo” hitmaker, Bongo Ideas said that Shatta Wale does his things like a child.

He went ahead to add that even though Shatta Wale is very old, he does not apply sense in what he does.

When Kofi Adoma asked him to retract his statement, Bongo Ideas insisted that Shatta Wale is grown physically but not mentally.

Source:GH PAGE

