A lady victim has shared her sad encounter with some police officers stationed at a barrier in Oyibi in the Greater Accra Region.

According to the lady identified as Akua Coco on Twitter, she and her other friends were on their way back from a trip to the Volta Region when two police officers stopped them at the barrier.

The first charge by the police was why their car which was a private car had more ladies with just one male who was the driver of the car.

After a few minutes, the police officers decided to search their car and their belongings where they found male condoms in the tote bag of two of her friends also sitting in the car.

Akua Coco claimed the police after seeing the condoms now started referring to them as prostitutes simply because they had seen condoms in their bags.

The lady who is a nurse added that this comment from the police irritated them to the extent they had to exchange words with the police officers on why they would refer to them as prostitutes because they carried condoms.

Luckily on her part, one other officer saw what was happening and came to find out what was happening there.

It was at that point that the new officer who joined recognised that she was a nurse and asked them to leave.

On their way, one lady who was also in the car was in tears because she was terrified by the actions of the police wondering if it was even a crime for people to carry condoms around.

