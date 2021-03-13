Police warns, Ladies who receive MOMO as T&T & don’t show up can be jailed up to 5 years

- Advertisement -

According to the Ghana criminal code act 29 section 132, it is defrauding by false pretense to take money from a man as a transport money and deliberately refuse to show up.

In view of the above, A police officer has admonished women especially young ladies to desist from the act as it can end them up in jail up to 5 years.

Chief inspector Amoah explained that if a lady tells you to send her money for transport to come over and you send her the money and she decide not visit and does not do the needful by refunding your money she can be dealt with accordingly per the Ghana criminal code.

The law enforcer said that a case can be filed against such persons with reference to the act 29 section 132 of the Ghana criminal code for defrauding by false pretense.

“Dear men, if a lady tells you to send her money for transport to come over and you send her the cash and she decide not to visit you, and does not refund the money, you can refer to ACT 29 SECTION 132 of the criminal code and file a case of defrauding by false pretense against her.

She can be jailed for up to 5 years. Know your right my brother, and for some of the women be warned” the officer noted.