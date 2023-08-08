Ajagurajah replies Azuka; Fires and exposes him big time in a new video

- Advertisement -

The ongoing beef between Prophet Azuka and Bishop Ajagurajah has become very tense as the two men of God have resorted to taking heavy jabs at each other with the slightest opportunity that they get.

In a new video, Bishop Ajagurajah explained that Prophet Azuka is a spiritual man but not a member of the Spiritual Pastors Association Of God.

As detailed by Bishop Ajagurajah, all members of the Spiritual Pastors Association Of Ghana don’t wear shoes when ministering.

READ ALSO: “You can’t fool us” – Netizens expose Hajia4Real for stylishly covering her leg tracker in a new video

He also added that they don’t use schnapps but Azuka uses schnapps which makes his practices far different from theirs.

Bishop Ajagurajah’s rants followed after Azuka used a bottle of Schnapp to curse Kofi Pages for insulting him on TikTok.

Bishop Kwabena Asiamah aka Chop Bar pastor also advised Auzka to come out and tell Ghanaians the truth about his bizarre spiritual practices because he’s single-handedly tarnishing the image of respected and genuine spiritual pastors in Ghana.

READ ALSO: Meet the first Ghanaian man to travel from Accra to London on road in 1996

Shut up, you’re fake – Azuka tackles Prophet Ajagurajah as they begin a fresh beef

A brewing feud between two prominent Ghanaian prophets, Prophet Azuka and Prophet Ajagurajah has taken centre stage of social media trends.



The rift between the two spiritual leaders ignited during an interview with ZionFelix where Prophet Azuka levied a set of scathing allegations against Bishop Kwabena Asiamah by labelling him as a fake man of God.



In the course of the now viral interview, Prophet Azuka did not mince words to fearlessly criticize Bishop Kwabena Asiamah for misleading Ghanaians with claims of having divine power from God. READ MORE HERE…

READ ALSO: Meet the first Ghanaian man to travel from Accra to London on road in 1996