Lady burns boyfriend’s entire clothes for cheating on her (Video)

A Nigerian lady’s attempt to solidify love and trust through a blood covenant with her boyfriend has been left brokenhearted.



The young woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, made a disturbing revelation about the series of events that unfolded after she and her boyfriend engaged in the ancient ritual.

According to the lady, she suggested the idea of a blood covenant to her boyfriend as a means of proving their love and trust for each other.



After some initial hesitation, he eventually agreed to participate in the ritual, which involved cutting themselves and collecting their blood in a container.

Disturbing footage of the ritual was shared on social media, capturing the moment when they sealed their bond by mixing their blood together.

The act was meant to symbolize an unbreakable connection between the two individuals.

However, the supposed unbreakable bond was shattered when the lady’s curiosity led her to check her boyfriend’s phone. To her dismay, she discovered incriminating messages that exposed his infidelity.

The messages revealed that he was cheating on her with another girl, whom he not only engaged in a relationship with but also insulted, leaving the lady feeling hurt and betrayed.

Fueled by anger and sadness, the lady took drastic action and set fire to her boyfriend’s clothes, leading to a heated confrontation between them.

Regrettably, the situation escalated, and the boyfriend allegedly assaulted her, leaving her with a swollen face.

The situation became so dire that the lady’s brother had to intervene and call the police for assistance.

