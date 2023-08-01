Lady cries a river as an SHS girl snatches her serious boyfriend from her (Video)

- Advertisement -

A young Nigerian lady has taken to social media to cry bitterly after getting dumped by her boyfriend.

The heartbroken lady disclosed that her boyfriend broke up with her to pursue a recent secondary school graduate who is curvier than her.



In the video shared on TikTok, the lady is seen weeping profusely while reflecting on her broken relationship.

READ ALSO: Man uses pliers to remove his girlfriend’s teeth for destroying his properties



According to the distraught lady, she made numerous sacrifices to make their relationship work only for him to dump her for a younger lady.

She further disclosed that her boyfriend was attracted to the secondary school graduate’s appearance, particularly her heavy bortos.

“Relationship wey I suffer build, pikin wey just commot for secondary school don use ass carry am,” she captioned the video.

Watch below…

READ ALSO: I date only sakawa guys because I can’t suffer with any broke civil servants – Lady reveals

READ ALSO: Ghanaians react to Afia Schwar’s trending bedroom video