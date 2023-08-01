Man uses pliers to remove his girlfriend’s teeth for destroying his properties

- Advertisement -

Love stories often captivate our hearts with their sweetness and promise of happiness. However, not all relationships have a fairy tale ending.



In a heart-wrenching incident that shocked netizens, a guy has reportedly used pliers to remove his girlfriend’s teeth for destroying his properties.



According to reports, the lady whose identity remains anonymous was blissfully enjoying the early days of her relationship with her boyfriend but little did she know that a storm was brewing on the horizon, threatening to dismantle the foundation of trust she had built for her boyfriend.

Just three weeks into their relationship, the lady stumbled upon undeniable evidence of her boyfriend’s infidelity.



Seething with anger and a sense of betrayal, the lady decided to confront her boyfriend at his residence.



Overwhelmed by emotions, she succumbed to a destructive rampage and wreaked havoc on his personal belongings.



However, what happened next was beyond comprehension. In a shocking twist, her boyfriend retaliated in an appalling and violent manner by using pliers to remove some of her teeth.



The incident left her with serious injuries, both physical and emotional.

This lady caught her 3 weeks old boyfriend cheating,then went to his house and destroy all his properties and man used plier to remove her teeth.



What do you think?? pic.twitter.com/xWCgNmRIdz — Amanda Chinda ? (@Omah_sila) July 31, 2023

Below are some of the reactions from social media users…

@AbdirahmanKahar – Destroying a man’s property is a green line , It is a message that they will often use as an example and to get an idea from the mistake that happened .

@phencrown1 – Auntie broke his ceramics and television, uncle vex break some ceramics for her mouth.. remain television.

@brotunepa – Girls should reduce temper and think positive in this kind of situation rather than putting yourself in danger what if he arrested you for other things isn’t that trouble you wouldn’t get away from

@Real_Phlames – Removing her teeth is too much na haba even if she messed up destroying your properties. Properties can be replaced but you can’t say the same about her teeth. This wan na wahala pro max

@awaoma – If you or someone you know is dealing with relationship issues, it’s crucial to seek support and guidance from friends, family, or professionals who can offer help and understanding. Communicating openly and honestly about feelings can be a healthier way to deal with emotions.

@midepeter3 – one should be arrested for burglary and theft the other should be arrested for assault

