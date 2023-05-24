type here...
Lifestyle

Lady cries as fake eyelashes she bought nearly made her blind

By Armani Brooklyn
A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to share how the eyelash extension she fixed nearly caused her to become blind.

She posted a video showing how she had just installed the lashes when, a few hours later, they began to irritate her eye.


Her eyes both got swollen, and tears started to flow from them. The sclera, the white component of the eye, also turned bright red.

She thought that it would go away on its own after some time, but instead, it worsened.

Her man could be seen comforting her and using a tissue to wipe the tears that were trickling down her eyes.

She eventually visited a hospital, where they had to do testing and start therapy once she learned it would harm her eye, and the procedure required that her left eye be covered.

    Wednesday, May 24, 2023
