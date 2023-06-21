Lady cries as guy locks her up for taking transport fares from him multiple times but never showed up

- Advertisement -

A young man has stirred reactions online after trapping a woman who had been avoiding him despite collecting transport fare in his apartment.

The man planned to pay her back by locking her up inside his apartment when she finally came up to his house and caught her off guard.



A video of the woman screaming and pleading to be let out after being stuck inside was shared on TikTok by his friend @mamus006.

He added that while his friend had provided the woman money three times, she had not kept her promise to see him. He refused to allow her to leave on the day she eventually arrived.

After the visit, she wanted to leave his house, but he reminded her that he never forgot how she would frequently take money from him without showing up.

He would not open the gate for her despite her wailing and terror and made fun of the woman in Pidgin for falling for his trap.

“As for people who nor understand my friend dey send her tp 3x she nor come so today she cor take bike come my friend com pay she com dey say I won go hux,” he wrote.

Watch the video below…

