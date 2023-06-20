Abusuapanin Judas exposed for faking marriage with beautiful Ghanaian US-based lady

- Advertisement -

Oldhand Ghanaian movie star, Abusua Panin Judas who left Ghana for the US about a decade ago has welcomed has been exposed for faking his marriage with a beautiful and curvaceous Ghanaian woman based in the States just like him.

Recall that in March this year, lovely couple photos and videos of Judas and the said lady landed and trended on the internet for days.

In the video and photos, Judas and the lady and the heavily endowed lady had stormed the church to thank God for a successful delivery.

In the others also, Judas and the lady whom little is known about at the moment had stylishly dressed for a photoshoot session with their supposed son.

Many Ghanaians expressed their happiness for Judas because he was obviously drowning in loneliness after his best friend Bob Santo died.

Well, a new video that has since gone viral has exposed the lies and deceit in the whole saga.

Apparently, Judas isn’t the husband of the lady but just a font for him to make him into the limelight.

The lady is married to a young Ghanaian man who likes to keep a low profile on social media.

Watch the video below to know more…

