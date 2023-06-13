Lady cries as guy takes back GHc 400 he gave to her as TNT for refusing to sleep with him

- Advertisement -



The lady (@badgirllalla) revealed that the man paid N16,000 (GH¢391.15) for her Uber because the distance between her place and his was quite far.



In a post she shared on Twitter, she said matters entirely changed when she got to his place, and the man offered her an iPhone in exchange for intimacy.

READ ALSO: Lady struck by duabo for cheating on her boyfriend begs for forgiveness (Video)



Things quickly turned around when the lady refused his offer.



The man demanded that she transfer back his transport fare of N16k (GH¢391.15) right there.

The lady narrated how she was scared and felt unsafe being in the guy’s house when his tone changed.



After making the transfer, the man changed his countenance and begged the lady to stay, and that he never meant to be hostile.



The lady stated that the encounter taught her never to visit a man’s house on a first date again.

READ ALSO: Lady threatens ‘duabo’ after DNA test revealed her boyfriend isn’t the biological father of ‘their’ child

This guy said i should get out of his house, i was wowed, he said i should transfer him back the 16k for the uber and i should do it in his front. What i know is, the God i serve will never fail me, i brought out my phone and sent him back the money, he was shocked, he then had — ?Kaila (@badgirlalla) June 11, 2023

READ ALSO: Lady who refused to help her boyfriend who sponsored her trip abroad dies from duabo