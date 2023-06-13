type here...
Lady cries as guy takes back GHc 400 he gave to her as TNT for refusing to sleep with him
Lifestyle

Lady cries as guy takes back GHc 400 he gave to her as TNT for refusing to sleep with him

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Lady cries as guy takes back GHc 400 he gave to her as TNT for refusing to sleep with him
A young lady has taken to Twitter to narrate her encounter with a man who invited her to his house for a date.


The lady (@badgirllalla) revealed that the man paid N16,000 (GH¢391.15) for her Uber because the distance between her place and his was quite far.


In a post she shared on Twitter, she said matters entirely changed when she got to his place, and the man offered her an iPhone in exchange for intimacy.

Things quickly turned around when the lady refused his offer.


The man demanded that she transfer back his transport fare of N16k (GH¢391.15) right there.

The lady narrated how she was scared and felt unsafe being in the guy’s house when his tone changed.


After making the transfer, the man changed his countenance and begged the lady to stay, and that he never meant to be hostile.


The lady stated that the encounter taught her never to visit a man’s house on a first date again.

    Source:GHpage

