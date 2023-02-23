- Advertisement -

This is the prayer of every mother – May the almighty help us all to put smiles on the faces of our parents just like this thoughtful and kind woman.

A beautiful Nigerian lady known as Chizzy has built a new house on the same plot of land where her old parent’s house was built.

She demolished the dilapidated house her parents used to live in and decided to erect a bungalow for her old-aged mother who is now a widow because her father is late.

READ ALSO: “I’m still in love with my ex” – Newlywed lady considers divorcing husband after a month of marriage

Chizzy took to her Twitter account to share a series of photos showing when the former house was being demolished and the new crib after its completion.

She noted that she did it for her mama and gave thanks to God for enabling her to complete the building project.



When asked if she did not do the same for her father, Chizzy said he is late, but had he been alive she would have bought him a car.

READ ALSO: Scary moment family discovers two large pythons in the ceiling of thier house

She captioned the photos; “I did it for Mama? ?? Glory be to God for helping & seeing me through on this project, I am so grateful.”

@SonOfMuoghalu commented; What about Papa? I dey fear my kids will do this to me one day…

Chizzy replied; If papa dey alive na to buy am sweet ride ? but he’s late.

Watch the video below to know more…

I did it for Mama? ??



Glory be to God for helping & seeing me through on this project, I am so grateful #GODDID #CHIZZY_BB pic.twitter.com/9vq9xn8x6j — CHIZZY_BB (@CHIZZY_BB) February 22, 2023

READ ALSO: Son returns from UK to beg mum for abandoning her for years because his pastor said she was a witch