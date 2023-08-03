Lady dumps boyfriend who sponsored her to marry another man; Begs for forgiveness

- Advertisement -

A tale of love, secrets, and unwanted marriages has unfolded in a viral WhatsApp conversation between two lovers.



The conversation revealed the painful truth that both individuals had secretly married other partners, unknowingly to each other.



The WhatsApp conversation began when the lady, whose identity remains undisclosed took the courageous step to confess to her ex-boyfriend about her forced marriage to another man.

She tearfully revealed that despite the money and emotional investment her ex-boyfriend had made in their relationship, her family has coerced her into marrying someone else.

Her heartfelt message also carried a plea for her ex-boyfriend’s presence at her upcoming wedding.



In an unexpected twist, the ex-boyfriend’s response bore his own secret. He had also clandestinely entered into a marriage with another woman.



He confessed that he had chosen to keep this information to himself, waiting for the right time to reveal the truth to his former love.

He wished her in her new marriage as well as her newly found home…

