A Twitter user identified as Chloe has surprised many with how she decided to get back at her cheating boyfriend.

According to her, her boyfriend cheated on her and she got to find out about the act so he wants people to buy things using his debit card.

She urged people to buy whatever they have been wanting to buy during this period as she posted a photo of the debit card on social media for her followers.

Many online users followed her instructions and used the card to make purchases while praising her partner in their posts. She claimed that every Sunday, he is compensated.

See the post below:

However, some felt bad for her lover and criticized the woman for what she did.

The tweet gained lots of attention but now seems to have been removed.

Check out some reactions below;

Epische Kerl: “Bro slacking too much, thats a cashapp cash card, he’s definitely receiving notifications on the purchases. “Supposed to simply lock card and no transaction would go through, should’ve done that immediately after the first unauth transaction. Sad.”

Opeyemi Michael Mahwii: “All those comments are Satire. Non of them can purchase anything. They get a successful message on order placed, but it gets cancelled as billing address was not provided and could not be verified.”

Saalim Aremoh: “This is foolishness of highest order is your husband cheated on you or even maybe your boyfriend and the next thing to do is post is card but when he was leaving he was giving you a shopping spree with the same card You never posted it then not an ungrateful man being with a very low self-esteem and a very low thinking.”

