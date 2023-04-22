Maa Adwoa’s family threatens with ‘duabo’ following ashawo tag from Ghanaians

Maa Adwoa’s family has issued a disclaimer to the general public concerning the ‘ashawo’ tag that has been forcefully pinned on their daughter.

After Maa Adwoa’s pictures landed on the internet – Some social media users alleged that she’s a slayqueen because of her blonde hair, skimpy dresses and anklets she wears.

Addressing the ‘ashawo’ and slay queen tag, Maa Adwoa’s uncle who spoke in an exclusive interview with GhPage strongly dismissed the reports that her late niece slept with men for survival.

According to Mr Appiah Agyei who expressed his utter displeasure about the trending reports that her late niece was a slay queen – He’s ready to curse anyone with schnapps and eggs if the person is bold enough to challenge him that Maa Adwoa was indeed a slay queen.

In the course of the interview, he revealed that Maa Adowa was a hardworking lady who owned 3 businesses, hence was financially comfortable.

He explained that she inherited a pub from her late mother, was also into the clothes and accessories business and also did manicures and pedicures as side hustles.

