Lady throws elder sister out of her house for advising her to stop sleeping with multiple men

By Armani Brooklyn
A video currently making rounds on social media shows how a younger sister threw out her elder sister from her house over a candid piece of advice she gave her.

In the video, the younger sister can be seen throwing her elder sister’s belongings away and angrily commanding her to leave her house.

According to the elder sister who shared the sad video on social media, her only crime was to advise her younger sister to stop sleeping with multiple men.

Although the young lady was bent on throwing out her elder sister from her house but the lady vowed not to leave, slamming her younger sister named Chinonye for being disrespectful.

In the video, the saddened elder sister can be heard saying;

My own sister telling me to leave her house because I gave her advise to stop bringing in different men o. Not only one man,” she said while watching her sister move her things out.

Netizens who have come across the video have expressed their disappointment in the younger sister for sacking her elder sister from her house over the good advice she gave her.

Maybe, the men she brings to the house pay her rent hence she can’t afford to lose any of them reason she sent her sister packing to protect the hands that feed her.

    Source:Ghpage

