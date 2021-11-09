type here...
Landlord serves tenant ejection letter for indiscriminately having sex with women in room he rented

By Mr. Tabernacle
A landlord has had enough of his tenant who has been indiscriminately having sex with women in the room he rented as he has served the tenant ejection letter.

According to the landlord in the letter, he’ll not renew their tenancy agreement which ends on November 30th 2021 over the tenant’s act of prostitution.

The landlord established that he has advised him several times to desist from this behaviour but he does not heed the advice.

“You are hereby given to the end of November to vacate the apartment currently occupied by you” a part of the notice reads.

READ THE LETTER BELOW:

Source:GHPAGE

